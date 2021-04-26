Publisher Nadia Goetham succumbs to Covid-19 complications

An outpouring of tributes for beloved book publisher Nadia Goetham are being shared after her family confirmed she died of a Covid-19 medical condition on Sunday.

“Nadia, who carved her early career in print journalism and later made her mark in the book publishing arena, will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Her death was swift and untimely. Our hearts are shattered,” the family’s statement read.

Goetham joined Jacana Media in September 2015, first as a production manager before becoming a publisher committed to bringing new authors’ work to print.

In a commentary on her work, she shared: “Nothing beats that feeling you get when I see a first-time author’s face light up when they see and hold their book for the first time. I literally have the chance to help make people’s dreams come true.”

The publishing house has described her as a “dynamo” and said “our hearts are broken”.

Former newspaper editor and author Gasant Abarder posted: “Every author she had worked with will tell you about her passion and care for her craft. She made you believe in yourself when that self-doubt crept in. Always cheering on writers, giving advice and counsel irrespective of who your publisher was. Incredible human being.”