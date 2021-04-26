Shoba willingly assisted police to help find Tshegofatso Pule's killer: defence

Ntuthuko Shoba willingly assisted the SA Police Service to help track down his lover Tshegofatso Pule’s killer by providing them with the CCTV footage from his complex in Westlake in Florida, the Roodepoort magistrate’s court heard on Monday.

During arguments in the packed courtroom, Shoba’s lawyer Shaddy Sithole said he also accompanied Pule outside his unit at the complex knowing there were cameras on the premises.

Shortly after Pule’s disappearance, Shoba rushed to the Florida police station to assist her family to report her missing, Sithole said.

Sithole said Shoba then also advised crime officers at the station to accompany him to his complex to review the footage, because there was a possibility “it could be automatically deleted”.

Sithole argued that Shoba alerted the police to the footage before they even knew it existed.