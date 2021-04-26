South Africans are cutting back on food, healthcare and data to survive

The survey showed 72% of respondents were from households with a monthly income up to R25,600, while 36% had no personal income and 77% personally earned up to R12,800 monthly.

“Most of the qualitative feedback from our workers pointed to personal financial crises which reflect an economy which was technically in recession even before Covid-19 made its presence felt,” said M4Jam chief executive Georgie Midgley.

“While we are pleased to be in a position to help some South Africans find work via our tech platform, the reality is that the availability of work in our economy is insufficient to make a meaningful dent in the unemployment rate.

“We can only hope for an acceleration in the rollout of vaccines both locally and abroad, and a swift end to economically devastating restrictions on business.”

Weighing up salary or earnings increases against rising costs, 26% said their earnings had remained static, while 33% saw their monthly earnings reduced and 42% received an increase.

M4Jam said 30% of respondents were breadwinners, while 70% either relied on a partner in their household to contribute towards costs or had no income.

The survey showed 81% of respondents said before Covid-19 they were able to save some money monthly. The results showed that of those who managed to save, 86% were aged 18 to 34.