South Africa

WATCH | 'I can do it, I just do it differently': Former Paralympian now breaking barriers as farmer

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
26 April 2021 - 07:00

Sibusiso Mogale is a former Paralympian swimmer who once travelled the world to compete at swimming events. Mogale has Phocomelia, a rare condition that causes underdeveloped limbs. Now he has embarked on a new chapter in his life, and found comfort and freedom on two pieces of land he farms on in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga.

Sibusiso Mogale, a former Paralympian swimmer from Mbombela, Mpumalanga, who suffers from phocomelia, was scouted in his high school days in Johannesburg when he was trying to learn how to swim  after almost drowning. His talent and drive were immediately noticed and as Mogale says “the rest is history”.

He started swimming in 2001  and it gave him the opportunity to travel the world while doing what he loved, but after 12 years of being a professional swimmer, he decided to come back home to Kabokweni to pursue his childhood passion, farming. He now has a piece of land that he rents in the small township , where he farms a variety of fruit and vegetables. 

But it wasn't an easy road to mentally and physically get to where he is now. He faced many obstacles growing up with a physical disability in Mpumalanga, but now considers himself happy and at peace. 

