South Africa

Wife accused of making girls have sex for food, enslaving them with husband

26 April 2021 - 08:16 By TimesLIVE
A couple accused of raping and human trafficking two young teenagers is expected to appear in court today. File photo.
A couple accused of raping and human trafficking two young teenagers is expected to appear in court today. File photo.
Image: DENEESHA PILLAY

A senior local government official and his wife are expected to appear in court on Monday to face charges of rape and human trafficking involving two children aged 13 and 15.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the girls were allegedly starved and beaten into submission.

“It is alleged his 36-year-old wife forced the victims to have sexual intercourse with her husband in exchange for meals and that the girls were literally kept as slaves.”

Mdhluli said the wife allegedly often brought the girls into the bedroom to have sex with her husband. When the girls refused to obey, they would allegedly be severely assaulted and starved.

“When the older girl narrated the ordeal, she said one night she hid inside a wardrobe out of fear and for those few hours she was safe. However, her freedom was short-lived as the next morning she was severely assaulted.”

The girls fled from the house on Friday when both adults left the property. A concerned citizen helped them contact the police.

Mdhluli said a preliminary investigation has revealed the girls were illegally brought into the country from Mozambique without proper documentation.

The couple will also face a charge of contravention of the Immigration Act when they appear before the Bushbuckridge magistrate’s court on Monday.

The 49-year-old husband is employed as a director at a municipality in Gauteng.

The children are now being cared for in a place of safety.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Woman who trafficked 14-year-old for sexual exploitation handed hefty sentence

Cape Town regional court has handed a 27-year-old woman a 15-year sentence for human trafficking and sexual exploitation.
News
1 week ago

'They bring so much joy': How 'healing' horses are helping kids with trauma

Children who are dealing with trauma or challenges get to interact with horses that have walked a hard path, and both benefit, writes Claire Keeton
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

OPINION | We cannot keep glorifying silence in the fight against human trafficking

The impimpi culture, where you are treated worse than a criminal if you speak out when you see abuse, is not ubuntu. It is not “what good neighbours ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. School choirmaster fired for telling teen he wanted to be 'virgin breaker' South Africa
  2. Education department mulling pupils’ return to classes full-time South Africa
  3. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  4. You can't count on UCount ads, watchdog tells Standard Bank customers South Africa
  5. 'I'll represent Zuma for free': human rights attorney Richard Spoor South Africa

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X