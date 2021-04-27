South Africa

Alleged underworld gang leader buried after fatal Eldorado Park shooting

27 April 2021 - 17:08
The scene where alleged underworld leader Farouk Meyer was fatally shot on Monday evening.
The scene where alleged underworld leader Farouk Meyer was fatally shot on Monday evening.
Image: Twitter: Riaan_Niew

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt while investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of two men in Eldorado Park on Monday evening. 

The shooting occurred just before 6pm near an auto spares shop on Boundary Road.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said according to preliminary reports at the disposal of the police, a witness heard gunshots and on investigation noticed a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

The two unknown occupants were both shot. The driver was declared dead on the scene while the second victim succumbed to injuries and was declared dead at the hospital where he had been rushed to for medical attention, she said.

While police declined to name the victims, a ward councillor in the area, Peter Rafferty, confirmed the deceased were Farouk Meyer and Marcus Ryan.

“He [Meyer] was laid to rest this afternoon,” Rafferty said on Tuesday. 

Meyer shot to fame in 2009 after he escaped from prison. TimesLIVE’s sister publication, Sowetan, reported at the time that Meyer said he escaped from prison to prove he was being framed for the murders of three people killed at a nightclub in Roodepoort. He turned himself over to police after calling radio station 702. 

Peters called on anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator(s) to urgently contact the police by calling the crime stop number 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app. She said all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Booth hitman got high, fell in a hole, went to wrong address, court hears as gangsters are sentenced

A Terrible West Siders gangster lived up to the name when he smoked mandrax, fell into a hole and went to the wrong house instead of killing lawyer ...
News
1 day ago

‘They didn’t deserve to die like that’: families in pieces after Eldos murders

Suspects have been arrested after two young men were found brutally killed in a Johannesburg house
News
1 month ago

IN PICTURES | Bicycles bring positive vibes to youth in gang-ridden Cape Flats

“I’m building the bikes to help the children not become gangsters. I lost my son to gangsterism and I don’t want the same thing to happen to other ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  2. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  3. School choirmaster fired for telling teen he wanted to be 'virgin breaker' South Africa
  4. Limpopo land, sold out - for just R40,000 News
  5. Tokyo Sexwale: a scam or a smear? News

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...

Related articles

  1. Booth hitman got high, fell in a hole, went to wrong address, court hears as ... South Africa
  2. Seventeenth person arrested in Cape Town 'nightclub turf war' saga South Africa
  3. ‘Donkie’ Booysen charged with running huge mandrax syndicate South Africa
X