COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA has recorded 10,545,817 Covid-19 tests so far

April 27 2021 - 11:03
Loss of livelihoods: 216 more businesses go bang
A total of 216 liquidations recorded this March is an increase of 49% compared with the same month last year, says Statistics SA.
Voluntary liquidations increased by 61 cases and compulsory liquidations increased by 10 cases.
The total number of liquidations increased by 18.9% in the first four months of 2021 compared with the first quarter of 2020.
Financing, insurance, real estate, business services (77 liquidations), trade, catering, and accommodation (47), and manufacturing (10) are the hardest hit, Beyond-Covid, a registered non-for-profit company, said of the data released by StatsSA on Monday.
April 27 2021 - 08:34
Brazil health regulator rejects Russia's Sputnik vaccine
The Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday rejected importing the Russian-made Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave of the virus that is battering Latin America's largest nation.
Anvisa's five-strong board voted unanimously not to approve the Russian vaccine after technical staff had highlighted "inherent risks" and "serious" defects, citing a lack of information guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness.
Ana Carolina Moreira Marino Araujo, general manager for health monitoring, said that taking into account all the documentation presented, data acquired at in-person inspections and information from other regulators, "inherent risks" were too great.
April 27 2021 - 08:31
India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its Covid-19 handling
The Indian government asked social media platform Twitter to take down dozens of tweets, including some by local lawmakers, that were critical of its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, as cases of Covid-19 again hit a world record.
Twitter has withheld some of the tweets after the legal request by the Indian government, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Saturday.
The government made an emergency order to censor the tweets, Twitter disclosed on Lumen database, a Harvard University project.
April 27 2021 - 08:30
Australia to consider proposal to suspend flights from India
Australia is set to consider a proposal on Tuesday to suspend flights from India to prevent more virulent coronavirus variants entering the country following a surge in positive Covid-19 cases in the world's second-most populous nation.
Queensland state has urged the federal government to halt all flights from India due to the high risk of potential Covid-19 outbreaks from highly contagious virus variants in Australia's hotel quarantine system.
"I sent a letter to the Prime Minister at the end of last week asking for the suspension of flights coming in from India ... and I know that the federal government is considering it today," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Tuesday.
April 27 2021 - 08:27
Congo to lose 1.3 million Covid-19 shots after delayed distribution
Health authorities are reallocating around 75% of Democratic Republic of Congo's 1.7 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses to other African countries to make sure they're used before they expire, a UNICEF representative said on Monday.
Congo received the doses from the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility on March 2, but delayed the rollout after several European countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot in response to reports of rare blood clots.
The country began its vaccination campaign on April 19, but had administered doses to just 1,265 people out of its population of over 85 million as of Saturday, according to the state biomedical research laboratory.
April 27 2021 - 08:26
Egypt approves China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
Egypt's drug authority said on Monday it had granted approval to China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.
Egypt has so far approved and received shipments of the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines, and has said it is preparing to produce up to 80 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine locally.
April 26 2021 - 07:00
SA has recorded 10,545,817 Covid-19 tests
As if today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 576 320. Today, 38 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which brings the total to 54 186 deaths.The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 501 880, representing a recovery rate of 95%. pic.twitter.com/1zcES80vp6— Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 26, 2021