South Africa

East London fuel fraudster grounded

27 April 2021 - 13:42
The Hawks arrested Khayalethu Sandi for filling fuel containers using cloned bank cards.
The Hawks arrested Khayalethu Sandi for filling fuel containers using cloned bank cards.
Image: Supplied

A man who filled fuel containers at an East London filling station using a cloned bank card has run out of places to drive to as he awaits sentencing.

The East London regional court convicted Khayalethu Sandi, 46, on several counts of fraud on Monday. Sandi was arrested in October 2019 and was refused bail.

He was later released – pending trail – in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

Hawks swoop on three men ‘attempting to break into KFC outlet’

Three Eastern Cape men who allegedly tried to break into a KFC outlet could not get to the chicken, and ended up facing attempted murder charges.
News
6 hours ago

“It is reported that on October 7 2019, Sandi was arrested driving a truck with containers which he had filled with fuel in an East London filling station using a cloned card,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.

“The matter was reported to the East London serious commercial crime investigation team for investigation. The Hawks investigation positively linked him to similar incidents in filling stations around East London.

“Sandi would use cloned cards encoded with account information of Standard Bank clients while the clients were in possession of their original bank cards. Sandi’s conduct prejudiced Standard Bank clients cash to the value of R133,000.”

Sandi will be sentenced on June 11.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Fake recruiter bust after ‘swindling job-seekers of thousands of rand’

A man allegedly posing as a job recruiter for a Johannesburg-based logistics company has been arrested for swindling  job seekers out of R64,000.
News
4 hours ago

Hawks investigating claims of R41 quadrillion 'stolen in SA'

'Other allegations are reported to be the withholding of White Spiritual Boy and Spiritual Wonder Boy Accounts,' Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale ...
News
18 hours ago

Hawks bust police officers for 'fraudulent travel expenses'

Two Gauteng police sergeants will appear in court on fraud charges after allegedly submitting fraudulent travel expense claims.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  2. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  3. School choirmaster fired for telling teen he wanted to be 'virgin breaker' South Africa
  4. Limpopo land, sold out - for just R40,000 News
  5. Tokyo Sexwale: a scam or a smear? News

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X