South Africa

Former manager sentenced to 15 years in jail for stealing R2.3m from employer

27 April 2021 - 13:03
The woman will spend 15 years in jail.
The woman will spend 15 years in jail.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

An Eastern Cape woman will spend the next 15 years behind bars for stealing more than R2m from her employer.

The Mthatha regional court sentenced Vuyokazi Kati, 37, on Monday. Kati was manager of the stationery company Inkspot between 2013 and 2019.

Police spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Kati was “responsible for collecting cash from the cashiers in store before the company closed, with the sole purpose of recording and depositing the money in the company bank account”.

Hawks swoop on three men ‘attempting to break into KFC outlet’

Three Eastern Cape men who allegedly tried to break into a KFC outlet could not get to the chicken, and ended up facing attempted murder charges.
News
6 hours ago

“It was alleged Kati would record and deposit incorrect sums of money generated by the company daily. She would keep the surplus for self-enrichment at the expense of the company. Her conduct prejudiced the company cash to the value of R2.3m,” said Mgolodela.

“The matter was reported to the Mthatha Serious Commercial Crime team for investigation and culminated in her arrest on November 15 2019. She was released on warning the same day. After a number of court appearances, Kati was slammed with direct imprisonment without the option of a fine.”

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Fake recruiter bust after ‘swindling job-seekers of thousands of rand’

A man allegedly posing as a job recruiter for a Johannesburg-based logistics company has been arrested for swindling  job seekers out of R64,000.
News
4 hours ago

Drug suspect offers R10k to Hawks officer over R1.5m drug haul, gets slapped with corruption charge

An alleged Klerksdorp drug dealer thought the offer of a R10,000 bribe to Hawks officials could change his and his partner’s fate but instead got ...
News
2 days ago

Hawks investigating claims of R41 quadrillion 'stolen in SA'

'Other allegations are reported to be the withholding of White Spiritual Boy and Spiritual Wonder Boy Accounts,' Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale ...
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  2. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  3. School choirmaster fired for telling teen he wanted to be 'virgin breaker' South Africa
  4. Limpopo land, sold out - for just R40,000 News
  5. Tokyo Sexwale: a scam or a smear? News

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X