South Africa

Four dead in mid-air collision outside Johannesburg

Civil Aviation Authority accident investigators search scene for clues to determine what caused crash

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
27 April 2021 - 14:20
Four people were killed when two light aircraft crashed mid-air late Monday on night outside Johannesburg.

The accident, according to Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba, occurred near Grasmere.

He said the accident occurred when two aircraft collided while flying.

“Regrettably, this resulted in four fatalities. The accident and incident investigations division is investigating the cause of accident.”

Ledwaba said the investigation team was collecting evidence from the scene.

“This phase will help in defining the size, scope and anticipated timeframe of the investigation. Investigations can vary in complexity and may take time to complete.

“A preliminary report will be issued within 30 days from the date of this accident.”

He said should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the investigating team would immediately notify all relevant parties so appropriate action can be taken.

