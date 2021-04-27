Hawks flag down Free State traffic officer for corruption
The Hawks have swooped on a Free State traffic officer for allegedly demanding R1,400 gratification from a motorist.
The 50-year-old female officer will be hauled before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday. She was bust on Monday.
Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said the alleged incident happened last Thursday. Singo said the officer was found with a number of drivers’ licences.
“She allegedly stated that the victim, who is a foreign national, needed to produce his passport and a gratification of R1,400 for the vehicle to be released. The victim left the scene and sought assistance from his supervisor, who then alerted local police about the ordeal,” said Singo.
Singo said the Hawks serious organised crime investigation unit was tasked with the probe.
“The gratification money was allegedly received by another traffic officer, Letebele Rampai, 44, instead of the 50-year-old traffic official, and the vehicle was released,” said Singo.
“Rampai was arrested and appeared in court on April 26 2021. Further investigations were conducted and the Hawks members found several drivers licences inside the vehicle of the 50-year-old traffic official, which led to her arrest.”
