'It's a good day for accountability': SA reacts as Cyril Ramaphosa appears before Zondo commission
The appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa before the state capture commission on Wednesday has received positive responses from many South Africans, who have commended him for co-operating with the inquiry in its bid to establish the roots of corruption and state capture.
In his opening statement, Ramaphosa said the establishment of the commission was heavily contested in the ANC before the party decided to confront corruption in its ranks.
“These resolutions in more ways than one way signalled a clear determination by the ANC to acknowledge the organisation's failings, to make a clean break from corrupt practices and to initiate an ethical, political and organisational renewal of the ANC,” said the president.
Ramaphosa told the commission the party is making strides in rooting out wrongdoing among all its members. He cited the controversial step-aside rule which requires members facing formal charges of corruption to step aside within 30 days.
Ramaphosa is expected to give evidence regarding his role and that of the ANC in advancing state capture during the nine-year tenure of former president Jacob Zuma.
He will return to the commission in May in his capacity as state president.
Here's a glimpse at the reactions:
Everyone knows that I do not agree with President Cyril Ramaphosa on soo many issues..— Patriot 🇿🇦(Making South Africa Great Again!) (@landback_) April 28, 2021
My disagreements however do not blind me to some right things he does and certainly his attendance at Zondo Commission today is good for democracy and accountability.
Nobody is above the Law! pic.twitter.com/ZUyeiXaMZi
President Cyril Ramaphosa wont run away like @PresJGZuma did https://t.co/QSrNLqlNaW— Donald Zungu - KwaMhlaba Uyalingana (@DUyalingana) April 28, 2021
"President Cyril Ramaphosa" always remember the truth shall set You Free pic.twitter.com/kXJJyG3ebB— Thlologelo (@Thlolo15March) April 28, 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa, a whole sitting president is willing to risk his moral standing in the society by going to the Zondo commission mara that a former president keeps on dodging and diving bcz accountability doesn’t exist in his head. #ANCRenewal— Proud Saffa 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@mlodi_lodder) April 28, 2021
Our President Cyril Ramaphosa is going to Zondo Commission because its the right thing to do and we are a party that is aligned to do the right things. #ANCRenewal— Goolam (@goolammv) April 28, 2021
Fellow South Africans, today is a very important day in our country as President Cyril Ramaphosa will testify at the #StateCaptureInquiry in his capacity as the President of the ANC. It's a very interesting and pivotal moment in the strengthening of our constitutional democracy. pic.twitter.com/oCOYbXacw2— Secretary of Black Twiitter (@Prince_SA2021) April 28, 2021
