South Africa

'It's a good day for accountability': SA reacts as Cyril Ramaphosa appears before Zondo commission

28 April 2021 - 16:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa testified at the state capture commission on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: GCIS

The appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa before the state capture commission on Wednesday has received positive responses from many South Africans, who have commended him for co-operating with the inquiry in its bid to establish the roots of corruption and state capture.

In his opening statement, Ramaphosa said the establishment of the commission was heavily contested in the ANC before the party decided to confront corruption in its ranks.

“These resolutions in more ways than one way signalled a clear determination by the ANC to acknowledge the organisation's failings, to make a clean break from corrupt practices and to initiate an ethical, political and organisational renewal of the ANC,” said the president.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Ramaphosa told the commission the party is making strides in rooting out wrongdoing among all its members. He cited the controversial step-aside rule which requires members facing formal charges of corruption to step aside within 30 days. 

Ramaphosa is expected to give evidence regarding his role and that of the ANC in advancing state capture during the nine-year tenure of former president Jacob Zuma.

He will return to the commission in May in his capacity as state president.

Here's a glimpse at the reactions: 

TimesLIVE

