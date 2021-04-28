'It's a good day for accountability': SA reacts as Cyril Ramaphosa appears before Zondo commission

The appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa before the state capture commission on Wednesday has received positive responses from many South Africans, who have commended him for co-operating with the inquiry in its bid to establish the roots of corruption and state capture.

In his opening statement, Ramaphosa said the establishment of the commission was heavily contested in the ANC before the party decided to confront corruption in its ranks.

“These resolutions in more ways than one way signalled a clear determination by the ANC to acknowledge the organisation's failings, to make a clean break from corrupt practices and to initiate an ethical, political and organisational renewal of the ANC,” said the president.