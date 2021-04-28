South Africa

KZN man in court for killing his mother with an axe over roof dispute

28 April 2021 - 15:03
A KZN man appeared in court on Monday in connection with the murder of his mother. File photo.
A KZN man appeared in court on Monday in connection with the murder of his mother. File photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A KwaZulu-Natal man accused of murdering his mother with an axe after a dispute over their roof will make a bid for bail on May 5.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said 28-year-old Loyiso Ngcobo appeared in Maphumulo magistrate’s court, in the north of the province, on Monday for allegedly killing his mother Thokozile, 62, last week.​

“He has been remanded in police custody until May 5, where he will be appearing in Nsuze magistrate’s court for a bail application,” said Mbele.

A case of murder was opened on April 22 after Thokozile was found dead in the bedroom of her Nsuze home.

“According to a preliminary investigation, it is alleged that on the morning of the day in question, the suspect was dismantling the roof of the house, with the intention to sell the corrugated iron. The mother did not approve and an altercation ensued. 

“The mother went to her room and the accused followed her with an axe in hand. He allegedly assaulted his mother with the axe on the back of her head and fled the scene.”

Mbele said the police managed to trace Ngcobo to the Appelsbosch area. He was arrested and charged with murder.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN man shot in face as family targeted in brazen 'hit'

A KwaZulu-Natal man sustained a gunshot wound to his face after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle he and his family had been travelling in on Wednesday.
News
2 hours ago

Umlazi boy rescued after being ‘locked’ in house with dogs and no food for more than a month

A seven-year-old boy has been taken to a place of safety after he was allegedly locked in a house by his father with dogs and no access to food for ...
News
2 hours ago

Five arrested for murder of KZN farmer

Police have arrested five people in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old KwaZulu-Natal farmer who was brutally stabbed at his farm on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  2. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  3. Hawks investigating claims of R41 quadrillion 'stolen in SA' South Africa
  4. Limpopo land, sold out - for just R40,000 News
  5. Kim McCusker, who was dragged under a taxi, dies ‘after 10 years of pain’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X