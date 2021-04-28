South Africa

KZN man killed for 'talking on his phone too much' at social gathering

28 April 2021 - 16:04 By Orrin Singh
A 35-year-old KZN man was stabbed to death, allegedly because he was talking too much on his phone. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A 30-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man is set to appear in court after he allegedly fatally stabbed his friend, Sandile Buthelezi, 35, during a social gathering for “talking on his phone”. 

The murder suspect is expected to appear in the Mtunzini magistrate’s court on the KZN north coast, police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said in a statement on Wednesday.

It is alleged that on Monday night at 10.40pm, the man and Buthelezi were at Salveshe Road, Isikhalambazo, socialising with friends when an argument ensued, she said.

“The suspect was annoyed by Buthelezi, who was spending a lot of time talking on his phone instead of conversing with them. He continued to provoke Buthelezi but was stopped by some friends and he walked away.”

Mbele said a short while later the man came back, uttered no words and allegedly stabbed Buthelezi twice in the chest.

“Buthelezi attempted to fight back but was too frail to stop the suspect. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries on arrival.

“A murder case was opened at Sundumbili police station for investigation. The suspect was traced and was arrested the same day for murder.”

TimesLIVE

