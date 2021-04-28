South Africa

KZN man shot in face as family targeted in brazen 'hit'

28 April 2021 - 13:56
Several spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene where a KZN panel beater and his family were targeted by unknown gunmen.
Several spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene where a KZN panel beater and his family were targeted by unknown gunmen.
Image: RUSA

A KwaZulu-Natal man sustained a gunshot wound to his face after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle he and his family had been travelling in on Wednesday. 

The shooting, which occurred on Vincent Dickenson Road in Cottonlands, north of Durban, is understood to have been a case of “mistaken identity”. 

Reaction Unit SA's (Rusa) Prem Balram said they received a call just before midday about a shooting in the area. 

“The Rusa operations centre received calls from the public at 11.44am reporting multiple shots being fired at a white Nissan Hardbody. All available officers were dispatched to the scene and on arrival found a man seated on an unpaved road bleeding excessively from a gunshot wound to his face.”

Balram said according to the victim, a 31-year-old panel beater, he was travelling to Verulam with three family members when a white Chevrolet Aveo hatchback overtook their vehicle as they slowed down at a speed bump.

“Without warning the occupants of the Chevrolet Aveo opened fire on them. His 30-year-old sister jumped out of their vehicle while it was in motion. The suspects continued firing at the bakkie, which left the road and hit a wooden electricity pole before coming to a stop.”

The injured man was treated for a gunshot wound to his face while his sister was transported to hospital for blunt-force trauma she suffered when she jumped out of the moving car.

Their father and uncle were not injured.

The family told Rusa that the shooting was a case of “mistaken identity as they have no known enemies”.

The police have been approached for comment.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

At least 20 prisoners on the run in KZN after gunmen intercept prison van

A manhunt is under way in Pietermaritzburg, where 31 prisoners escaped on the way to court on Wednesday morning.
News
5 hours ago

Limpopo traffic officer shoots and kills girlfriend, then kills himself

A 45-year-old traffic officer from Bela-Bela municipality in Limpopo allegedly shot and killed his 30-year-old girlfriend with his service pistol on ...
News
9 hours ago

Alleged underworld gang leader buried after fatal Eldorado Park shooting

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt while investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of two men in Eldorado Park on Monday ...
News
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  2. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  3. Hawks investigating claims of R41 quadrillion 'stolen in SA' South Africa
  4. Limpopo land, sold out - for just R40,000 News
  5. Kim McCusker, who was dragged under a taxi, dies ‘after 10 years of pain’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X