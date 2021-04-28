KZN man shot in face as family targeted in brazen 'hit'
A KwaZulu-Natal man sustained a gunshot wound to his face after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle he and his family had been travelling in on Wednesday.
The shooting, which occurred on Vincent Dickenson Road in Cottonlands, north of Durban, is understood to have been a case of “mistaken identity”.
Reaction Unit SA's (Rusa) Prem Balram said they received a call just before midday about a shooting in the area.
“The Rusa operations centre received calls from the public at 11.44am reporting multiple shots being fired at a white Nissan Hardbody. All available officers were dispatched to the scene and on arrival found a man seated on an unpaved road bleeding excessively from a gunshot wound to his face.”
Balram said according to the victim, a 31-year-old panel beater, he was travelling to Verulam with three family members when a white Chevrolet Aveo hatchback overtook their vehicle as they slowed down at a speed bump.
“Without warning the occupants of the Chevrolet Aveo opened fire on them. His 30-year-old sister jumped out of their vehicle while it was in motion. The suspects continued firing at the bakkie, which left the road and hit a wooden electricity pole before coming to a stop.”
The injured man was treated for a gunshot wound to his face while his sister was transported to hospital for blunt-force trauma she suffered when she jumped out of the moving car.
Their father and uncle were not injured.
The family told Rusa that the shooting was a case of “mistaken identity as they have no known enemies”.
The police have been approached for comment.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.