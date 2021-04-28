KZN man shot in face as family targeted in brazen 'hit'

A KwaZulu-Natal man sustained a gunshot wound to his face after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle he and his family had been travelling in on Wednesday.

The shooting, which occurred on Vincent Dickenson Road in Cottonlands, north of Durban, is understood to have been a case of “mistaken identity”.

Reaction Unit SA's (Rusa) Prem Balram said they received a call just before midday about a shooting in the area.

“The Rusa operations centre received calls from the public at 11.44am reporting multiple shots being fired at a white Nissan Hardbody. All available officers were dispatched to the scene and on arrival found a man seated on an unpaved road bleeding excessively from a gunshot wound to his face.”

Balram said according to the victim, a 31-year-old panel beater, he was travelling to Verulam with three family members when a white Chevrolet Aveo hatchback overtook their vehicle as they slowed down at a speed bump.

“Without warning the occupants of the Chevrolet Aveo opened fire on them. His 30-year-old sister jumped out of their vehicle while it was in motion. The suspects continued firing at the bakkie, which left the road and hit a wooden electricity pole before coming to a stop.”

The injured man was treated for a gunshot wound to his face while his sister was transported to hospital for blunt-force trauma she suffered when she jumped out of the moving car.

Their father and uncle were not injured.

The family told Rusa that the shooting was a case of “mistaken identity as they have no known enemies”.

The police have been approached for comment.

TimesLIVE