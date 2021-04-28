South Africa

Mango Airlines customers experience flight delays, uncertainty

28 April 2021 - 08:26 By TimesLIVE
Customers shared their concerns on social media about Wednesday’s Mango Airlines flights and future flight bookings amid reports the airline may halt operations from month-end.
Mango Airlines has apologised for Wednesday morning’s flight interruptions and delays.

“We are currently working on a solution and will be back at the counters and hope to clear the delays as soon possible,” the airline said.

The reasons for the disruptions were not explained.

Customers shared their concerns on social media about Wednesday’s flights and future flight bookings amid reports the airline may halt operations from month-end.

“I have been here since 5.30am. Why are you still taking bookings, mara? Just take me to CPT asseblief,” said @Skattie.

Newlywed @mike2am posted: “It’s our honeymoon so stop trying and please do better.”

“I’ve booked a flight for May 22. What’s happening to that flight? Am I still booked? I have received zero communication regarding that,” said @JoeSoap88.

Business Day is reporting the state-owned airline is in discussions with the department of public enterprises and the interim board of parent company SAA. Mango may have to stop operating from May 1 and go into business rescue until July while it waits for funding, said the newspaper.

Online travel agency Travelstart said in a recent advisory that Mango’s tickets are non-refundable as per their terms and conditions.

“We are waiting for feedback from the airline to see what options are available to their passengers who are booked to travel after April 30.

“Mango has not provided us with feedback on flights departing after April 30. As the airline sits with the funds from tickets, we are governed by their policy,” said Travelstart.

