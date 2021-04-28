Police mourn deaths of six members who died in accidents in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal

Two separate accidents claimed the lives of six on-duty police officers on Sunday in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

In the first accident, four members in the Eastern Cape were travelling home from the Chris Hani District where they were part of a team deployed to the area to conduct crime prevention and awareness campaigns.

Police said preliminary investigations show the four were killed instantly after a collision between the police vehicle in which they were travelling and a truck near Engcobo.

A fifth person whose identity is known also died at the scene of the accident.

The first deceased police member was identified as 34-year-old Constable Buqaqawuli Nyembezi, who was attached to the eMaXesibeni sector teams. The officer had 10 years’ service.

The second victim was 35-year-old Constable Frank Lila. The officer had 10 years’ service and was also attached to the eMaXesibeni sector teams.

The third victim was 28-year-old Constable Lungelo Nogqala who had three years’ service and was attached to the Sulenkama Community Service Centre.

The fourth victim was identified as 31-year-old Ntombikayise Landu who had two years’ service and was a secretary to the district commander of the Alfred Nzo District.