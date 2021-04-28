WATCH | Horses run free on KZN highway
28 April 2021 - 14:52
About 20 horses were caught on camera by motorists running wild on the N2 highway near the Umhlali offramp towards Durban on Wednesday.
Dozens of horses were seen running free on the #N2 highway near #Umhlali, on the KZN north coast, this afternoon. It is unclear whether the animals escaped from a vehicle during transportation or a nearby farm. RTI are looking into the matter @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/KkRZ4tUw56— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) April 28, 2021
It is unclear whether the animals had escaped from a vehicle or a nearby farm.
Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said they were looking into the matter and would issue a response.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE