WATCH | Horses run free on KZN highway

28 April 2021 - 14:52 By TimesLIVE
At least 20 horses were caught on camera by motorists running wild along the N2 near the Umhlali offramp in KZN on Wednesday.
Image: Screenshot

About 20 horses were caught on camera by motorists running wild on the N2 highway near the Umhlali offramp towards Durban on Wednesday. 

It is unclear whether the animals had escaped from a vehicle or a nearby farm. 

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said they were looking into the matter and would issue a response. 

This is a developing story. 

