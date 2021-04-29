Alleged 'underworld boss' Nafiz Modack arrested after car chase in Cape Town

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack was arrested in Cape Town after a high-speed car chase on Thursday.

Lawyer Irfan Parker confirmed the arrest of his client and at least three other individuals near Century City. Parker said the charges were still a mystery but added that he was attending to his client who was being held by police on Thursday evening.

TimesLIVE understands that Modack may appear in court only on Monday.

Modack's arrest comes a few months after the Hawks arrested his alleged underworld rivals, Mark Lifman and Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, on murder charges.

Modack, along with his associate Colin Booysen — Donkie's younger brother — fought a bitter war for control of an alleged nightclub protection racket which resulted in intimidation, shootings and murders.

His arrest comes months after the murder of anti-gang unit police commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear who was investigating Modack's procurement of gun licences through an alleged corrupt network of police at the national central firearms registry.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said later on Thursday that four suspects aged between 29 and 49 were arrested by the national task team which was executing six warrants of arrests in the Western Cape.

“The arrests follows the cases of attempted murder of an advocate, murder of a police officer, as well as gang-related extortion, kidnapping and intimidation in the Milnerton area,” said Mogale. “The suspects were noticed by the team in Century View. When the team attempted to stop them, they accelerated, with one vehicle missing one of the members. A high-speed chase ensued and the suspects were cornered at Sable Road and arrested.

“During the arrest, two vehicles were searched. Inside the Mercedes with two occupants that was stopped, two unlicensed firearms were recovered. In the second vehicle, a Toyota Hilux with two occupants, an unlicensed firearm was recovered.”

Police minister Bheki Cele welcomed the “breakthrough” and said more arrests were expected to follow.

