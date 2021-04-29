Children are more prone to cyberbullying: study

Children are more prone to cyberbullying than adults, an investigation by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) reveals.

The CSIR defines cyberbullying as the use of electronic communication by one party to: harass, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and stalk the other.

According to the organisation, one in three parents globally has reported that their child was bullied online.

In 2018, 54% of SA parents reported that they knew of a child who was cyberbullied.

“Sometimes cyberbullies pick random people because of something they did online that the bully did not like. Most victims are children, but there are adults also,” said Sipho Ngobeni, a senior researcher at CSIR.

Those who have been victims of bullying may suffer from depression, sadness, anger, frustration, anxiety, or fear.

“They may express subtle comments that indicate [they] are disturbed or upset,” Ngobeni said.