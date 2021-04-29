South Africa

'Coka brothers not only ones killed at the farm'

There’s blood in that farm and it needs justice, cop tells bail hearing

29 April 2021 - 11:24 By Mandla Khoza
The accused in the Coka murder case.
Image: Mandla Khoza

The investigating officer in the Coka brothers' murder case has told the Piet Retief magistrate's court that another double murder happened at the same farm where the siblings were killed.

W/O Vukile Nhlapho continued with her testimony in the bail application of the five accused on Wednesday, saying the other murders were committed at the farm Bampoen in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, in August.

The officer said three victims were allegedly beaten up, leading to the death of two of them. The other one played dead and lived to tell the tale. “I want this court to know that there’s blood in that farm and it needs justice,” said Nhlapho.

The four farmers accused in the Coka case — Daniel Malan, 38, Cornelius Greyling, 26, Othard Clingberg, 58, and Michael Sternberg, 31 — were arrested on April 9 and have been in custody since then, while Zenzele Patrick Yende, 48, was nabbed on April 15. 

For more on this story, visit SowetanLIVE.

