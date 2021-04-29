South Africa

Covid-19 claims 46 more lives in SA

Deadly second wave sees 3,645 new deaths recorded in India on Thursday

29 April 2021 - 21:12 By TimesLIVE
A woman with breathing difficulties brought on by Covid-19 waits to receive oxygen outside a Sikh temple in Ghaziabad, India. File photo.
A woman with breathing difficulties brought on by Covid-19 waits to receive oxygen outside a Sikh temple in Ghaziabad, India. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Health minister Zweli Mkhize's daily Covid-19 update put the cumulative number of cases reported to date in SA at 1,579,536 by Thursday evening.

The number of healthcare workers who have been vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date is 307, 591.

There were an additional 46 Covid-19 related deaths recorded over the past 24 hours. The majority of those, 14, were in Gauteng followed by 13 in the Eastern Cape and 11 in the Free State.

The total number of deaths in SA is now 54,331.

Cumulative recoveries stand at 1,504,426 (a recovery rate of 95%).

There were 23,137 Covid-19 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

India, the world's second most populous nation, by way of comparison, is caught in the grip of a deadly resurgence of the pandemic.

That country's total Covid-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after a world record number of daily infections, reported Reuters.

India reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday — the most fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH | 201,000 deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s second Covid-19 wave

In New Delhi alone, one death from Covid-19 is being reported every four minutes and ambulances around India have been taking the bodies of victims ...
News
8 hours ago

India's Covid-19 emergency is wake-up call to Africa — AU health chief

The raging state of the Covid-19 pandemic is India is a wake-up call for Africa that its governments and citizens must not let their guards down, the ...
News
9 hours ago

'I'm not scared of Covid-19': says gravedigger who works 24-hour shifts as India's Covid-19 death toll soars

Two or three months into the Covid-19 crisis, Mumbai gravedigger Sayyed Munir Kamruddin stopped wearing personal protective equipment and gloves.
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  2. Hawks investigating claims of R41 quadrillion 'stolen in SA' South Africa
  3. Unisa staff appointments don’t add up, says draft report News
  4. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  5. Sexwale 'heritage fund': Bank for International Settlements does not service ... South Africa

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
X