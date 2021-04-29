Covid-19 claims 46 more lives in SA

Health minister Zweli Mkhize's daily Covid-19 update put the cumulative number of cases reported to date in SA at 1,579,536 by Thursday evening.

The number of healthcare workers who have been vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date is 307, 591.

There were an additional 46 Covid-19 related deaths recorded over the past 24 hours. The majority of those, 14, were in Gauteng followed by 13 in the Eastern Cape and 11 in the Free State.

The total number of deaths in SA is now 54,331.

Cumulative recoveries stand at 1,504,426 (a recovery rate of 95%).