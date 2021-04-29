COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Moderna boosting Covid-19 vaccine-making capacity, targets up to 3 billion shots in 2022

March 29 2021 - 08:20

Moderna boosting Covid-19 vaccine-making capacity, targets up to 3 billion shots in 2022

Moderna Inc said on Thursday it is boosting manufacturing capacity for its Covid-19 vaccine and expects to make up to 3 billion doses in 2022, more than twice its previous forecast.

It also said it is increasing its expectations for 2021 vaccine production to between 800 million and 1 billion shots, raising the bottom of its range from 700 million.

The final number of inoculations will depend on how many are lower-dose formulations for boosters and immunisation for children. Moderna shots currently deploy 100 micrograms of vaccine substance but some future shots may use only 50 micrograms.