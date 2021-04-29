South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Moderna boosting Covid-19 vaccine-making capacity, targets up to 3 billion shots in 2022

29 April 2021 - 08:31 By TimesLIVE
Moderna's two-dose vaccine uses messenger-RNA technology that programs cells to build immunity to the novel coronavirus. File photo.
Moderna's two-dose vaccine uses messenger-RNA technology that programs cells to build immunity to the novel coronavirus. File photo.
Image: Cooper Neill/Reuters

Moderna Inc said on Thursday it is boosting manufacturing capacity for its Covid-19 vaccine and expects to make up to 3 billion doses in 2022, more than twice its previous forecast.

It also said it is increasing its expectations for 2021 vaccine production to between 800 million and 1 billion shots, raising the bottom of its range from 700 million.

The final number of inoculations will depend on how many are lower-dose formulations for boosters and immunisation for children. Moderna shots currently deploy 100 micrograms of vaccine substance but some future shots may use only 50 micrograms.

South Korea begins vaccinating athletes against coronavirus ahead of Tokyo Olympics

About 100 South Korean athletes and coaches travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics this year will receive their first doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, as the country struggles to keep its inoculation drive on track amid supply shortages.

Roughly 500 others will be vaccinated by the first week of May, before they travel to Japan, the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) said. Overall, more than 900 people from South Korea's delegation will be vaccinated.

