Gqeberha suburbs Beachview and Charlo set to run out of water by August

Nelson Mandela Bay says it is currently experiencing a severe drought with its major storage dams supplying the metro at the lowest levels of all time.

The metro says that so far, rainfall has been largely coastal with no significant events falling in the catchments. Its total dam capacity is at 13% — down from 20% in January. The dams were last full in November 2015.

“Capacity has dropped alarmingly and we all need to save water NOW to prevent our taps from running dry,” the metro said in a statement.

“With no clear indication of rain in the near future, it is estimated that various areas in Nelson Mandela Bay will run dry as the water levels drop to levels too low to extract water from our dams.”

The metro warned that if the already restricted consumption is not cut to 250 mega litres per day, areas such as KwaNobuhle and St Albans, will be without water as soon as July.

Other areas will soon follow — including suburbs like Beachview and Charlo in August, while the populous beachfront suburbs of Summerstrand and Humewood as well as Walmer could be dry by October.