Green light for pregnant and breastfeeding women to get J&J vaccine

Pregnant and breastfeeding women with comorbidities or at high risk of exposure to Covid-19 have been given the green light to receive the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jab under the Sisonke vaccination programme and beyond in SA.

“Pregnant women are at higher risk of severe Covid-19 compared with women of childbearing age who are not pregnant, and Covid-19 has been associated with an increased risk of preterm birth,” the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said in a statement on Thursday.

The regulator announced that pregnant and breastfeeding women in SA “may be vaccinated” with the J&J jab “in consultation with their healthcare provider.

“Vaccination data should be collected as part of the ongoing Sisonke study and by national pregnancy exposure registries once the vaccine is being rolled out.”

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that the vaccination of pregnant and breastfeeding mothers with the jab had been temporarily halted pending investigations into potential side-effects. Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed this while briefing parliament’s portfolio on health on developments regarding the J&J clinical trials and vaccine procurement for the country.