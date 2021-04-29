Lindsay Myeni to speak at Union Buildings as Lindani's body is set to arrive in SA

The wife of slain club rugby player Lindani Myeni, 29, who was shot dead by police officers in Hawaii two weeks ago, is set to hold a press conference outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the mother of two said she planned to answer questions around her husband's death to the best of her ability.

“This will probably be the last interview I do because Lindani's body is arriving on Friday but will be released on Saturday and I don't know what state I am going to be in when his body arrives.”