South Africa

Lindsay Myeni to speak at Union Buildings as Lindani's body is set to arrive in SA

29 April 2021 - 13:38
Lindsay Myeni, wife of the late Lindani Myeni, will address the media at 2pm outside the Union Buildings on Thursday.
Image: Lindsay Myeni/Facebook

The wife of slain club rugby player Lindani Myeni, 29, who was shot dead by police officers in Hawaii two weeks ago, is set to hold a press conference outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the mother of two said she planned to answer questions around her husband's death to the best of her ability.

“This will probably be the last interview I do because Lindani's body is arriving on Friday but will be released on Saturday and I don't know what state I am going to be in when his body arrives.”

The mother of two has been advocating for the Honolulu police department to release the unedited footage which captured Lindani's final moments when a scuffle broke out between the Ubombo-born athlete and three HDP officers. 

Lindsay said she would accompany Lindani's body to northern KwaZulu-Natal, where he is expected to be buried. 

Lindani, a club rugby player who was based in eSikhawini, north of the province, was shot four times by police officers responding to a “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu, Hawaii, on April 14. 

TimesLIVE

