Local government official accused of rape now faces additional charge

A senior local government official accused of rape and human trafficking now faces an additional rape charge involving yet another minor.

The official, a director at a Gauteng municipality, was arrested in Mpumalanga last week Friday with his wife, who also faces the initial same charges.

The duo appeared in the Bushbuckridge magistrate’s court on Monday where the case was postponed to Thursday for a formal bail application.

The two were initially accused of starving and beating two girls, aged 13 and 15, into submission. The wife allegedly often brought the cousins into the bedroom to have sex with her husband. When the girls refused to obey, they would allegedly be severely assaulted and starved. According to the police, the girls were brought into the country from Mozambique without proper documentation.