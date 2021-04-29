South Africa

Murdered children found with nails behind their ears

Dad on trial for killing his four children

29 April 2021 - 11:10 By Peter Ramothwala
Former attorney Lucas Phasha, 52, is facing four charges of murder in the Polokwane high court for allegedly killing his young children.
Image: Thomo Nkadima

Three of the four children, aged between five and nine, who were killed allegedly by their father were found with nails behind their ears.

The head of the fourth child, 3, had caved in after she was bludgeoned to death allegedly with a blunt object. 

The shocking revelations emerged on Wednesday in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane, where their mother Sylvia Monyela was cross-examined.

