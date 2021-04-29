South Africa

Shoot-out in Stellenbosch after cash-in-transit heist at Macassar

29 April 2021 - 16:17
Assault rifles were recovered following a shoot-out in Stellenbosch with cash-in-transit robbers who escaped with cash from a robbery in Macassar.
Assault rifles were recovered following a shoot-out in Stellenbosch with cash-in-transit robbers who escaped with cash from a robbery in Macassar.
Image: Sourced

A cash-in-transit heist which started in Macassar, Cape Town, on Thursday ended in a shoot-out with the police in Stellenbosch.

Reports emerged at midday of a heist at the Macassar shopping centre involving several robbers armed with assault rifles.

Videos, purportedly depicting the heist, showed men unloading bags from an armoured cash-in-transit van while others pointed firearms at the vehicle’s occupants.

The shopping centre is adjacent to the Macassar police station.

The suspects allegedly then made off with the loot towards Stellenbosch and Kayamandi township. However, one getaway vehicle turned into one of the main streets in Stellenbosch and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Stellenbosch municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said one fatality was reported after the shoot-out in Dorp Street.

“SAPS and forensic teams are on site. A section of the R44 through Stellenbosch is temporarily closed [both ways] as the forensic teams conduct their work. Motorists travelling in the area are advised to use alternative routes,” said Grobbelaar.

This article will be updated with police comment.

