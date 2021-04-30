South Africa

Coka brothers’ murder accused granted bail

30 April 2021 - 12:13 By Nomahlubi Sonjica
The accused in the Coka murder case have been granted bail.
The accused in the Coka murder case have been granted bail.
Image: Mandla Khoza

The five men accused of the murder of the Coka brothers in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, have been granted bail.

Daniel Malan, 38, Cornelius Greyling, 26, Othard Clingberg, 58, and Michael Sternberg, 31, were arrested on April 9. A fifth suspect, Zenzele Patrick Yende, 48, was arrested on April 15.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the men were each granted bail of R10,000 on Friday morning.

“Their case was postponed to June 30 for further investigation,” Nyuswa said.

The men were released on conditions including that they should not interfere with witnesses, that they attend court until their case was finalised, and that they must not discuss the matter with farm workers.

The Coka brothers were shot dead on a farm at Bampoen, outside Mkhondo.

They had reportedly gone to the farm in search of employment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Coka brothers not only ones killed at the farm'

The investigating officer in the Coka brothers' murder case has told the Piet Retief magistrate's court that another double murder happened at the ...
News
1 day ago

Four Mkhondo farmers accused of killing brothers to remain behind bars

The four men implicated in the murder of two alleged job seekers in the Mkhondo area near Piet Retief appeared in the local magistrate’s court on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Men shot dead on Mkhondo farm were looking for jobs, say cops

The two men who were shot dead on a farm at Bampoen outside Mkhondo had reportedly gone to the farm in search of employment, said Mpumalanga police.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Sexwale 'heritage fund': Bank for International Settlements does not service ... South Africa
  2. Zulu nation shocked as Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu dies South Africa
  3. Unisa staff appointments don’t add up, says draft report News
  4. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  5. Buthelezi to provide clarity on status of reportedly ill regent of Zulu nation, ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
X