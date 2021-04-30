Coka brothers’ murder accused granted bail

The five men accused of the murder of the Coka brothers in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, have been granted bail.

Daniel Malan, 38, Cornelius Greyling, 26, Othard Clingberg, 58, and Michael Sternberg, 31, were arrested on April 9. A fifth suspect, Zenzele Patrick Yende, 48, was arrested on April 15.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the men were each granted bail of R10,000 on Friday morning.

“Their case was postponed to June 30 for further investigation,” Nyuswa said.

The men were released on conditions including that they should not interfere with witnesses, that they attend court until their case was finalised, and that they must not discuss the matter with farm workers.

The Coka brothers were shot dead on a farm at Bampoen, outside Mkhondo.

They had reportedly gone to the farm in search of employment.

