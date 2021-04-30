South Africa

Fleeing business robbery suspect killed in getaway car crash

30 April 2021 - 19:51
A suspect driving one of the getaway cars was killed in a crash after a robbery in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.
Image: 123RF/Bunyarit Suwansantawee

Shortly after a cashier was shot in the leg during a business robbery in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on Friday, one of the fleeing suspects was killed in a car crash.

Five suspects entered a retail shop at the corners of Kempston and Stanford roads just before 11am and held the staff at gunpoint

“They demanded money and made off with an unknown amount of cash, a cellphone, and stock to the estimated value of R5,000,” said police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge.

“During the robbery, a female cashier was shot in her leg. The suspects left in two vehicles, a white Honda Ballade and a silver Citroën,” said Beetge.  

“During their getaway, the Honda Ballade collided into a red VW Caddy, which in turn bumped into a truck. The suspect [driver] in the Honda Ballade died on the scene while another suspect [passenger] was injured. The other suspects fled the scene.”

The injured passenger was taken to hospital under police guard. The VW driver was also taken to hospital, while the truck driver was not injured.

Some of the stolen goods were found in the Honda Ballade.

Police are investigating a case of business robbery and culpable homicide. The names of the deceased and injured are not yet known.

More arrests are expected soon.

TimesLIVE

