Redefine Properties welcomes CRL Rights Commission’s cultural diversity training recommendations

Redefine Properties says it welcomes the recommendations made by the CRL Rights Commission regarding the incident involving Ndebele cultural activist Thando Mahlangu and its centre manager Jose Maponyane.

Mahlangu was thrust into the spotlight after he was instructed by Maponyane to leave the Boulders Shopping Centre because he was dressed “inappropriately”. Mahlangu was wearing his traditional Ndebele attire.

The company which owns the shopping centre said the recommendations are aligned with its intention to ensure recognition of the rights of all South Africans.

“We agree with the CRL that this matter is an indication of a national crisis in SA which among others, includes a lack of public knowledge, awareness and respect for cultural and religious diversity in the country,” said the company.