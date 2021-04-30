Renowned activist and playwright Ronnie Govender dies

Tributes for activist and renowned playwright and author Ronnie Govender poured in following his death on Thursday.

SA film producer Anant Singh and his wife Vanashree described Govender as a prolific writer and true son of the soil.

“Ronnie was a man for all seasons — a journalist, political activist, playwright and author. He took his inspiration from the ‘Indian experience’ of apartheid South Africa and immortalised this rich cultural and social tapestry in his many works,” the couple said.

South Africans remembered Govender’s work, including his seminal stage play The Lahnee’s Pleasure which based on characters in a hotel in apartheid SA.

“It became one of SA’s longest running plays and played to capacity audiences around the country,” Singh said.

“In a bold political statement, he wrote Off Side as a parody which took aim at those who participated in the house of delegates in the tricameral parliament of the 1980s, and followed it with the sequel Inside.

“At the Edge and Other Cato Manor Stories was a brilliant account of life in the cultural melting pot that was Cato Manor. This play travelled to the prestigious Edinburgh Festival and he was recognised with the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize for this work.”

Singh knew Govender since the 1970s.

“We spent memorable evenings in his company when he ran the Aquarius Restaurant in Reservoir Hills. Due to limited theatre venues for Indians in those days, he opened the Aquarius as a theatre venue to stage his plays and that of fellow playwrights, making it one of the most popular entertainment venues of the time,” he said.