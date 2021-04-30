SABC’s error leaves staff unpaid

An incorrectly programmed human resources system has led to several SABC fixed-term contract employees receiving no salaries following extensive deductions.

The error has seen a number of SABC employees across all regions receiving more leave than what was due to them for four years. The error was only picked up this year, which led the public broadcaster to deducting from employees' salaries this month.

In a letter Sowetan has seen which was sent to employees on April 9, the SABC indicated the leave IT system had erroneously not calculated Saturdays and Sundays which had fallen within an employee’s period of leave as taken as part of an employee's leave and that this has been the case since 2017.

