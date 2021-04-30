South Africa

SABC’s error leaves staff unpaid

Unions consider legal action

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
30 April 2021 - 10:28
Some SABC employees received no salary at all this month after major deductions. File photo.
Some SABC employees received no salary at all this month after major deductions. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

An incorrectly programmed human resources system has led to several SABC fixed-term contract employees receiving no salaries following extensive deductions.

The error has seen a number of SABC employees across all regions receiving more leave than what was due to them for four years. The error was only picked up this year, which led the public broadcaster to deducting from employees' salaries this month.

In a letter Sowetan has seen which was sent to employees on April 9, the SABC indicated the leave IT system had erroneously not calculated Saturdays and Sundays which had fallen within an employee’s period of leave as taken as part of an employee's leave and that this has been the case since 2017.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

MORE:

Job cuts alone will not rescue flailing SOEs

A number of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are in the throes of pandemic-fuelled change, whittling down staff complements in line with their ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

WATCH | SABC news anchor in tears while reporting about retrenchments

After months of deliberations, the broadcaster concluded its section 189 retrenchment process on Wednesday.
News
4 weeks ago

'Today we say goodbye to the public broadcaster': SABC staff react to retrenchment of over 600 employees

Several former and current SABC staff have reacted to the retrenchment of more than 600 employees at the broadcaster.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Sexwale 'heritage fund': Bank for International Settlements does not service ... South Africa
  2. Zulu nation shocked as Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu dies South Africa
  3. Unisa staff appointments don’t add up, says draft report News
  4. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  5. Limpopo traffic officer shoots and kills girlfriend, then kills himself South Africa

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
X