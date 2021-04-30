South Africa

Schoolgirl feared drowned near East London

30 April 2021 - 09:02 By TimesLIVE
A teenager is feared drowned near East London. File photo.
A teenager is feared drowned near East London. File photo.
Image: 123/alexzaitsev

A 15-year-old girl is missing, feared drowned, after a school trip to the beach.

Geoff McGregor, NSRI East London duty controller, said their crew was alerted at 2.30pm on Thursday to a drowning in progress near Palm Springs Holiday Resort close to East London.

The schoolgirl went missing in the surfline after being swept out to sea by rip currents while swimming with fellow pupils.

McGregor said she was from Idutywa, Eastern Cape, and one of 30 pupils on an outing with an educational group.

Despite an extensive search, there remains no sign of the missing teenager.

“Police K-9 search and rescue, police divers and local police are continuing in an ongoing search operation. Our thoughts are with the family of the missing teenager in this difficult time.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Kite surfer rescues injured sea turtle at KZN beach

A kite surfer rescued an injured sea turtle he found struggling in the surf on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Canadian woman leaves NSRI R20m in her will — search and rescue vessel named in her honour

The new NSRI vessel, set to last for up to 40 years, was named in honour of donor Donna Nicholas.
News
1 week ago

Precautionary shark warning issued during search for missing bodyboarder at Chintsa

A search is on for a missing Chintsa businessman after his bodyboard washed up on the beach with what appears to be shark bite marks.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Sexwale 'heritage fund': Bank for International Settlements does not service ... South Africa
  2. Zulu nation shocked as Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu dies South Africa
  3. Unisa staff appointments don’t add up, says draft report News
  4. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  5. Limpopo traffic officer shoots and kills girlfriend, then kills himself South Africa

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
X