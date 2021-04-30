Shock at Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's passing - 'this is heartbreaking'
The sudden death of Her Majesty, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, regent of the Zulu nation, has left South Africans in shock.
The queen's death comes shortly after AmaZulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi confirmed that she had been hospitalised and said he would provide clarity on the status of her health.
On Thursday night, Buthelezi confirmed her passing.
“It is with the deepest shock and distress that the royal family announces the unexpected passing of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, regent of the Zulu nation. This has taken us by surprise and left us utterly bereft. It is true that the Lord alone knows the days that He has allotted to each one of us,” said Buthelezi.
After King Goodwill Zwelithini's passing last month, Queen Mantfombi became the regent in an “interregnum” — which would last until an official successor was named.
Condolence messages have flooded social media as scores paid their respects to the royal family and Zulu nation.
Here are some of the messages:
AmaZulu are going through the most right now… 💔💔💔#RIPQueenMantfombi— Mashiza (@Zama7) April 29, 2021
The End of life well lived.— Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) April 29, 2021
Rest Peacefully Ndlovukazi Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.
Condolences to The Zulu Royal family, may they be comforted during this difficult time. #RIPQueenMantfombi pic.twitter.com/hJBhkbV0zP
Absolutely shocking and heart-breaking😞💔💔💔#RIPQueenMantfombi https://t.co/DcBviusEqV— Sihle Ngobese (@BigDaddyLiberty) April 29, 2021
Rest in peace Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu. Grand daughter of Somhlolo, daughter of King Sobhuza II, sister to King Mswati III and Queen of the Zulu nation.. #RIPQueenMantfombi pic.twitter.com/CvtWEgnEJM— #KingBebe 💙👑 (@KingMntungwa) April 29, 2021
May her majesty the Queen’s soul Rest In Peace 🕯 #RIPQueenMantfombi pic.twitter.com/CBlGNmMk6E— Kèlow Christopher 💭 (@kelow_C) April 30, 2021
#RIPQueenMantfombi what a tragedy 💔 pic.twitter.com/uvAZ3nUIy0— Your Aunty🍵 (@AuntyPearlZCW) April 30, 2021
What a sad season for the Zulu kingdom 💔💔 isithele iNdlunkulu ka Zulu. #RIPQueenMantfombi pic.twitter.com/7JEYIRulGo— MaDzanibe ❤ (@ZuzekaNomvalo) April 30, 2021
SHE— Mmatsheko Mosito (@TshekoMosito) April 29, 2021
will reincarnate as a force...
Again.#RIPQueenMantfombi 🕊 pic.twitter.com/kSfo0lGpb4