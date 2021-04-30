South Africa

WATCH | Snow in Drakensberg, Eastern Cape and Lesotho

Prepare for a weekend of rain in parts of SA

30 April 2021 - 16:23
A blanket of snow covers Afriski resort in Lesotho. Parts of SA are in for a cold snap this weekend.
Image: Martin Schultz/Afriski Mountain Resort

The Drakensberg, Lesotho and parts of the Eastern Cape got a taste of winter after snow fell overnight, while chilly conditions and rain are expected to spread to other areas of SA this weekend.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning of disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of low-lying bridges, bad driving conditions and possible mudslides over the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

“The snow fell this morning. We are expecting a 60% chance of showers over Mpumalanga, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for Saturday. There is also a 30% chance of rain in the eastern parts of the country,” said Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.

“On Sunday we are expecting a 30% to 60% chance of rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal. The weather should go back to normal then.”

Robin Moon, marketing manager of the Afriski resort in Lesotho, said the snow had created excitement and rejuvenated their business. 

“We’re so excited today, it’s been a great week. Since Covid-19 we didn’t have people coming in. The borders are opening soon and the snow is creating an interest,” said Moon.

“This has awakened something in all of us.”

