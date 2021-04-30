WATCH | Snow in Drakensberg, Eastern Cape and Lesotho

The Drakensberg, Lesotho and parts of the Eastern Cape got a taste of winter after snow fell overnight, while chilly conditions and rain are expected to spread to other areas of SA this weekend.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning of disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of low-lying bridges, bad driving conditions and possible mudslides over the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.