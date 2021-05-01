COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India's daily Covid-19 cases pass 400,000 for first time as second wave worsens

May 01 2021 - 10:49

Sports minister Mthethwa: ‘We can’t get people into stadiums and kill them’

The much hoped-for return of fans to SA stadiums remains a distant possibility because health and safety experts are predicting the Covid-19 third wave will hit the country between May and July.

Fans were hoping to watch the remaining matches of football’s exciting DStv Premiership title race between Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu and Golden Arrows and rugby’s start of the Rainbow Cup SA between the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and the Stormers.

If SA is hit by the third wave, the money-spinning British & Irish Lions Tour in July and August will be hugely impacted as SA Rugby have proposed to government to have least 50% of fans in the stadiums.