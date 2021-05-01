COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India's daily Covid-19 cases pass 400,000 for first time as second wave worsens
May 01 2021 - 10:49
Sports minister Mthethwa: ‘We can’t get people into stadiums and kill them’
The much hoped-for return of fans to SA stadiums remains a distant possibility because health and safety experts are predicting the Covid-19 third wave will hit the country between May and July.
Fans were hoping to watch the remaining matches of football’s exciting DStv Premiership title race between Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu and Golden Arrows and rugby’s start of the Rainbow Cup SA between the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and the Stormers.
If SA is hit by the third wave, the money-spinning British & Irish Lions Tour in July and August will be hugely impacted as SA Rugby have proposed to government to have least 50% of fans in the stadiums.
May 01 2021 - 10:47
Fire in hospital's intensive care kills 18 in India
At least 18 people, including two healthcare workers were killed in a fire at a Covid-19 hospital in the western Indian state of Gujarat late on Friday night, officials said on Saturday, in the country's latest deadly hospital accident.
The fire started around midnight in the intensive care ward of the Patel Welfare Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility, in Bharuch city, 115 miles (185 km) south of the state's main commercial city, Ahmedabad.
May 01 2021 - 09:34
Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines
Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said.
The temporary emergency determination, issued late on Friday, is the first time Australia has made it a criminal offence for its citizens to return home.
The move is part of strict measures to stop travellers to Australia from the world's second most populous nation as it contends with a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
May 01 2021 - 09:15
India's daily Covid-19 cases pass 400,000 for first time as second wave worsens
India posted a record daily rise of 401,993 new coronavirus cases on Saturday as the country opened up its massive vaccination drive to all adults, although several states warned of acute shortages.
It was the first time India's daily case count had topped 400,000 after 10 consecutive days over 300,000. Deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,523 over the past 24 hours, taking the total toll in India to 211,853, according to official data.
-Reuters