Ignoring stop sign gets driver arrested for drug stash and then bribery
A suspect caught with 200 Mandrax tablets inadvertently got himself into deeper trouble by offering police a bribe to let him go.
Cape Town police pulled over the 38-year-old man when he ignored a stop sign in the suburb of Parklands on Thursday.
While questioning the man, police noticed something was amiss, said spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.
“During questioning the behaviour and responses by the occupant seemed suspicious to the officers,” he said.
“The man was asked to exit the vehicle. He and the vehicle were searched. The search of the vehicle revealed a plastic bag on the floor containing a large quantity of Mandrax tablets.
“The suspect then offered the officers R10,000 if they were to turn a blind eye and let him go. He was arrested for possession of drugs and slapped with an additional charge of bribery. The 200 Mandrax tablets were booked in as evidence and the vehicle confiscated.”
Van Wyk said the man was in custody and would appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE