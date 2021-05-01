South Africa

Travel agent bust for 'swindling clergymen out of R1.3m' for Rome trip

01 May 2021 - 11:51
The Hawks have arrested a travel agent for allegedly defrauding pastors of R1.3m.
Image: Supplied

A travel agent has been hauled before court to answer fraud charges after allegedly swindling clergymen out of R1.3m.

Jeremy Noble, 45, appeared in the Bellville magistrate's court on Thursday. He is the owner of Professional Alignment CC.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said in a statement that Noble was approached by the local preachers’ association of the Methodist Church of SA in East London to make travel and accommodation arrangements for its 64 members.

They intended travelling to Rome between 2016 and 2017. She said money was deposited into Noble’s account but he allegedly failed to provide the services.

“A lump sum of more than R1.3m was deposited into his business bank account but services were never rendered. The church lodged a complaint and the matter was referred to the serious commercial crime investigation team of East London,” said Mgolodela.

“He was traced and arrested in Cape Town on April 29. He made his first appearance on the very same day in the Bellville magistrate's court and got released on R3,000 bail.”

Noble is due to appear in the East London magistrate's court on Monday.

