South Africa

Virgin Active goes offline after sophisticated cyberattack

01 May 2021 - 11:50 By TimesLIVE
Virgin Active South Africa said gyms were open but online services were shut down due to a cyberattack. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Virgin Active SA says it was forced to go offline after being targeted by sophisticated cybercriminals.

Forensic experts are probing the extent of the attack to determine if any information was compromised.

The gym group said it had become aware of the cyberattack on Friday and immediately started working with cybersecurity experts to address the threat.

“While we take the necessary steps to protect data, we have been targeted by sophisticated cybercriminals. As a precautionary measure, we have taken all systems offline while we resolve this,” it said in a statement.   

Clubs continued to operate as normal but online services were disrupted.

“There is currently no indication that any data has been removed from our systems, however we urge all stakeholders to remain vigilant of any suspicious activity online. We are working with law enforcement and have notified the Information Regulator as a precaution.

“The security of our systems and data is a top priority for us and we are doing everything we can to rectify the situation. We will provide any necessary further updates as soon as we are able to do so.”

Virgin Active said it had put all systems offline, including its App and website, while forensic experts investigate the incident.

TimesLIVE

