COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Australia's Perth at risk of second snap-lockdown with three new Covid-19 infections

May 02 2021 - 12:25
India's Covid-19 daily cases hold close to record, another state imposes lockdown
India's new coronavirus cases dipped marginally on Sunday but deaths due to the infection jumped by a record 3,689, with one more state going into lockdown as the nation's creaky healthcare system is unable to cope with a massive caseload.
Authorities reported 392,488 new cases in the previous 24 hours to push total cases to 19.56 million. So far, the virus has killed 215,542 people.
Indian hospitals, morgues and crematoriums have been overwhelmed as the country has reported more than 300,000 daily cases for more than 10 days straight. Many families have been left on their own to scramble for medicines and oxygen.
May 02 2021 - 11:00
Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 deaths
Russia reported 8,697 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 2,699 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,823,255.
The government coronavirus task force said 342 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing Russia's death toll to 110,862.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.
According to Reuters calculations based on data from the state statistics agency published on Friday, Russia recorded more than 400,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to March 2021.
-REUTERS
May 02 2021 - 07:14
Australia's Perth at risk of second snap-lockdown with three new COVID-19 infections
Australia's fourth-largest city faces prospects of its second snap lockdown in two weeks, officials said on Sunday, after a hotel quarantine security guard in Perth and two of his housemates tested positive for COVID-19. Western Australia (WA) Premier Mark McGowan said late on Saturday he had yet to decide whether the state's capital city, which last week emerged from a three-day snap lockdown after reporting one COVID-19 infection, would go into lockdown on Sunday.
"Our restrictions in place, and the use of masks, and the ability of our contact tracers and testing give us the ability to hold on a lockdown decision," McGowan told reporters late on Saturday.
"But it is possible that this could change tomorrow, or the day after."
Australia, which has no other community transmissions of the coronavirus, this weekend banned citizens who had been in India within 14 days from returning home, as the world's second-most populous nation contends with a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The antipodean country has all but stamped out community infections after closing its borders to non-citizens in March 2020, recording just 29,800 cases and 910 deaths. The infected 20-year old security guard worked at Perth's Pan Pacific Hotel and had already had his first COVID-19 vaccine, McGowan said.
He was now quarantining alongside his seven housemates, five of whom had so far tested negative.State officials are due to provide an update on Sunday afternoon.
New Zealand late on Saturday night paused travel from Western Australia, cancelling two flights due to arrive on Sunday morning. The Pacific nation last month agreed to a quarantine- and COVID-testing free "travel bubble" with Australia.
-REUTERS