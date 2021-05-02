First batch of Pfizer vaccines expected in SA by midnight on Sunday

The first batch of Pfizer vaccines — 325,260 doses — is expected to arrive in SA shortly before midnight on Sunday amid strict security measures, health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

“The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has considered all the security arrangements — from when the vaccine lands at OR Tambo International, to when it is transported to the vaccination sites,” he said.

“They have engaged all security agencies to ensure all necessary security procedures are in place for safe delivery of the vaccines and made the necessary arrangements with the police.”

He said on arrival, the entire batch will be transported initially to a central warehouse while samples will be sent to the National Control Laboratory for quality assurance. After clearance, it will be distributed to the various provinces.

“Following this initial delivery of Pfizer we are expecting approximately the same number of doses to arrive on a weekly basis to a total of more than 1.3 million doses by the end of May.