South Africa

KZN government requests state funeral for Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

02 May 2021 - 10:59
The KZN government has made an application for a state funeral for Zulu queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.
The KZN government has made an application for a state funeral for Zulu queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.
Image: Mkhuleko Hlengwa via Twitter

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government wants the late queen regent of the Zulu nation to be granted a state funeral.

In a statement on Sunday, the office of premier Sihle Zikalala said he had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request this. Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu died on Thursday, April 29 after an illness. She was 65.

“The application of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is indeed being considered by the presidency, taking into account all matters tabled and submitted in the proposal. The KZN provincial government will await further communication and feedback from the presidency,” said provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso.

‘Heart-wrenching, an unfathomable double blow’: Mourning for Zulu queen

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala and President Cyril Ramaphosa have shared their shock and sadness at the sudden death of Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini ...
Politics
2 days ago

She had become the regent in an “interregnum” (until an official successor is named) after the death of her husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu a month earlier.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government said the queen’s death had come as a shock and it was keeping the royal family in its prayers.

Dlamini Zulu's passing comes amid battles over the successor of King Goodwill Zwelithini, with reports surfacing this week that the king's will might have been forged.

The Sunday Times reported that the matter will play out in court as the king's first wife sought to interdict the coronation of a new ruler.

READ MORE

Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged

The Zulu royal family has been rocked by claims that King Goodwill Zwelithini's will may have been forged — and further shaken by a court bid by his ...
News
13 hours ago

My father, born to be the king of all Zulus

Princess Ntandoyenkosi KaZwelithini recalls the life and times of her father, the late King Zwelithini.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. Standard Bank apologises to customers for end-of-month glitch South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Sexwale 'heritage fund': Bank for International Settlements does not service ... South Africa
  5. Hawks arrest eight over R25m ‘toilet tender fraud’ in Free State South Africa

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
X