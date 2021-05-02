South Africa

NMB council approves construction of seawater desalination plant

02 May 2021 - 14:16 By Kathryn Kimberley
Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Nqaba Bhanga says the Council decision to approve construction of a desolation plant will improve the city's economy.
HAPPY: Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Nqaba Bhanga says the Council decision to approve construction of a desolation plant will improve the city's economy.
Image: Werner Hills

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's council has approved the construction of a seawater desalination plant.

This decision was taken in a special council meeting held on Friday.

The decision paves the way for the city's infrastructure and engineering directorate to enter into a partnership with the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) to proceed with plans to fast track the project, considering the severity of the drought facing the city.

According to the decision taken by the council, the municipality will participate in the CDC's desalination scheme.

The decision grants authority to acting city manager Mandla George to sign a take-off agreement for a 15ml/day desalination plant by CDC.

This will be done in compliance with section 80 and 81 of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act, section 33 of the Local Government: Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and other legal prescripts regarding service delivery mechanisms with external parties for longer periods.

Speaking after the meeting on Friday, executive mayor Nqaba Bhanga said the council decision showed a clear commitment by the municipality to invest in infrastructure that will secure major investments and improve the city’s economy.

“We will partner with the CDC on this project because we understand strategic importance of water security to our economy.

“If we are serious about creating jobs, we must work with both private and public strategic partners to improve our infrastructure,” Bhanga said.

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Farmer fears he 'won't be able to recover' as Gqeberha area faces day zero

Fourth-generation Gamtoos Valley citrus farmer Khaya Katoo will make a pilgrimage today to the Kouga Dam to pray with his wife Crewelyn.
News
18 hours ago

Gwede Mantashe to fight unhappy power bidder in court

DNG Power alleges the tender’s outcome was influenced by corruption.
Politics
2 days ago

Gqeberha suburbs Beachview and Charlo set to run out of water by August

Nelson Mandela Bay says it is currently experiencing a severe drought with its major storage dams supplying the metro at the lowest levels of all ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Standard Bank apologises to customers for end-of-month glitch South Africa
  4. Sexwale 'heritage fund': Bank for International Settlements does not service ... South Africa
  5. Hawks arrest eight over R25m ‘toilet tender fraud’ in Free State South Africa

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
X