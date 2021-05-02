Pedestrians and cow killed in KZN crash

Three pedestrians were killed — two of them as they tried to move a dead cow out the way — in two separate road accidents in Osidisweni, near Newcastle, in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday night.

A provincial emergency medical services paramedic was returning to base from the scene of an accident where one pedestrian had been killed when he came across another accident where a cow had been knocked down by a vehicle, said KwaZulu-Natal EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie.

“Community members were busy clearing the scene when a passing vehicle knocked two of them down,” he said.

“Sadly, both of them sustained fatal injuries.”

Mckenzie said the police were investigating both accidents.

