South Africa

Police dog rrrrrrumbles Western Cape weapons stash hidden in leaves

Paul Ash Senior reporter
02 May 2021 - 12:37
Three hunting rifles and ammunition were recovered by SAPS during a follow-up operation in the Nuy Valley, near Worcester, on Sunday
Image: Courtesy SAPS

A police dog named UK found a stash of hidden weapons during a follow-up operation early on Sunday morning.

The Breede River K-9 unit was en route to the scene of a burglary at a farm in the Nuy Valley area near Worcester when farm watch members waved them down and pointed out an empty safe next to the road.

"UK" found the weapons hidden under a pile of leaves
Image: Courtesy SAPS

“Utilising the unit’s explosives dog the members followed tracks leading to a dry river bank,” said Brig Novela Potelwa.

“The canine reacted to a pile of leaves and sat on it.”

Under the pile of leaves were three hunting rifles, 15 rounds of ammunition, a tag light and a laptop

The search for  the suspects  continues as detectives investigate a burglary and theft case.

K-9 units are playing in increasingly important role in crime-fighting in the province.

A new K-9 unit with six dogs was established on the West Coast in October to help combat narcotics, explosives and firearms trafficking.

It was the region's first dedicated K-9 unit

Along with sniffing out contraband, the SAPS dogs are also trained to assist in anti-poaching operations.

TimesLIVE

