SABC says it's on the mend and has paid all staff salaries

The SABC on Sunday refuted allegations that it had failed to pay April salaries and severance packages for staff who were retrenched in March.

In a statement, the public broadcaster’s spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said staff salaries had been paid and the process of paying severance packages was under way with the bulk of retrenched employees receiving their packages already. She said the payout process would be concluded shortly.

“The SABC would like to categorically refute the allegation that it is not able to pay the salaries of its employees. The corporation has a comprehensive and established cash management process in place that is aligned with best practice. The corporation is able to meet all its obligations when due and has in fact embarked on an infrastructure renewal programme, as well as significant investment in fresh and compelling content,” Seapolelo said.

Claims of unpaid salaries and severance packages were made in a Sunday print publication where a former staff member of the SABC claimed they were on the brink of having their assets repossessed because their accounts were on empty.