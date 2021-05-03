South Africa

Alarm raised over 'notable increases' in Gauteng's Covid-19 cases

03 May 2021 - 17:44
In Gauteng on May 2 there were 424,326 Covid-19 cases with 410,573 recoveries and 10,664 deaths. File photo.
In Gauteng on May 2 there were 424,326 Covid-19 cases with 410,573 recoveries and 10,664 deaths. File photo.
Image: Emile Bosch

The Gauteng health department on Monday raised the alarm over “notable increases” in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the province.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said new cases had increased across the province, particularly in the Sedibeng district, compared to the week before.

“In the past two weeks, an increased number of new cases were also recorded in the Emfuleni, Tshwane 3 and Johannesburg D subdistricts,” Kekana said.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as of May 2 was 424,326, with 410,573 recoveries and 10,664 deaths.

The department has urged residents to do their part to contain transmission of the virus by adhering to the preventive measures, including physical distancing, wearing of masks, and hand hygiene, and to seek care as soon as symptoms develop.

“Non-pharmaceutical measures remain the best method of containing the spread of the coronavirus. We all have a part to play to stop the spread,” she said.

Kekana said the province would continue to monitor adherence to Covid-19 measures in communities, as well as in schools, workplaces and on public transport.

A total of 1,311 people are now hospitalised in public and private facilities.

Kekana said as of Friday April 30, 78,941 healthcare workers had been vaccinated in the province since the start of the Sisonke study vaccination programme.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Scientists plead for a speedy Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Top scientists, worried by the explosion of Covid-19 infections in India, say the country cannot delay a national vaccine rollout.
News
1 day ago

Concern at Covid-19 toll in three provinces

The Northern Cape, the Free State and North West have the highest rates of new Covid infections and deaths, professor Adrian Puren, acting executive ...
News
1 day ago

First batch of Pfizer vaccines expected in SA by midnight on Sunday

The first batch of Pfizer vaccines - 325,260 doses - is expected to arrive in SA shortly before midnight on Sunday amid strict security measures, ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News
  4. Standard Bank apologises to customers for end-of-month glitch South Africa
  5. Hawks arrest eight over R25m ‘toilet tender fraud’ in Free State South Africa

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X