Avian flu hits another Gauteng farm

Another East Rand poultry farm has been hit by avian influenza.

On Monday, the SA Poultry Association (Sapa) said the outbreak occurred on a broiler breeder farm. The farm is under quarantine and the birds are being culled. Sapa said the outbreak should only have a minimal effect on meat supply.

The association said in a statement: “We regretfully advise that a second outbreak of HPAI (H5N1) has occurred on a broiler breeder farm ... The farm is under quarantine and the birds are being culled and disposed of under the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development's supervision.

“This outbreak is in the same compartment as the first layer outbreak, and should not materially affect the trade restrictions already in place from our neighbouring countries.

“The effects on the ongoing supply of broiler meat are minimal, and consumers are assured that broiler meat and eggs remain safe to eat provided proper cooking protocols are observed with temperatures exceeding 60°C achieved.”

A commercial layer flock on the East Rand of Johannesburg was the first to confirm an outbreak of H5N1 on April 13.